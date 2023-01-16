Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

The girl has since been found but police continue to search for the stolen car.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday.

According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.

Officers say when he came back outside, the car and the child were gone.

FCPD began searching for the child and starting the Amber Alert process. Less than an hour later, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were called to the area of 13th Street and E Street in Northwest D.C. after the child was found alone.

First responders examined the child and found she was unharmed. She was later reunited with her parents.

Detectives continue to search for the missing car, described as a 2012 gray Honda Accord with Maryland plates 94667CJ, a black hood and damage to the front and back end.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. Tips may also be left anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.