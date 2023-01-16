x
Home where there was a police standoff in DC catches fire

The Metropolitan Police Department said they were involved in a barricade situation with a suspect in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — The home that was the site of a police standoff on Monday afternoon caught fire, DC Fire and EMS tweeted.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they were involved in a barricade situation with a suspect in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast.

The standoff began around 2:40 p.m. During the standoff, authorities began seeing smoke from the building from the second floor. DC Fire and EMS tweeted a video of the fire showing heavy smoke from the building.

Just after 4 p.m., the fire department tweeted that all visible fire had been extinguished.

The suspect has since been taken into custody, MPD said.

The standoff closed several roads in the area, including, 200-400 blocks of 37th Street, Southeast by the way of Ridge Road and Ely Place, Southeast (both ways), 3500 block of B Street, Southeast by the way of Minnesota Ave and Ridge Road, Southeast (both ways).

Drivers should avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

