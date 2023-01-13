DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene

An unidentified man shot 13-year-old Karon Blake one week ago.

WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death.

DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out of his home, on Quincy Street NE, around 4 a.m. Saturday, with a gun after he allegedly saw Blake tampering with cars nearby.

Officials with the Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who also has not been charged, then fired at Blake.

Many residents have called for that man’s identity to be released in the aftermath of the Blake shooting. Police have only revealed that the man is African-American and a District government employee who does not work in public safety.

On Friday, locals gathered on Quincy to once again call for more information to be released in the Blake case.

"We want to know what happened, not just one side of the story,” said the march organizer and Guns Down Friday founder Jawanna Hardy.

Just an hour before the march took place, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto tweeted that her office had requested and received body-worn camera footage of the shooting’s aftermath.

The announcement came two days after Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker called on MPD to release the same footage.

Pinto said she was still talking with MPD officials about how to make information in the case public.

“My staff and I are in ongoing conversations with MPD to ensure proper procedures are followed in determining if and when additional information regarding this shooting could be made public,” Pinto tweeted.

On Saturday afternoon, Blake’s family and friends are expected to gather in Brookland to once again remember his life.