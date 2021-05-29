DC Police: Man killed in Southeast shooting, investigation still underway

The shooting happened Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — A man was killed in a Southeast D.C. shooting that happened Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Mellon Street, Southeast, according to D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

The man was shot multiple times, according to D.C Police.

This is still an active investigation with more information still out there about what led to the killing and if there is a person of interest or any suspects police are looking for.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this shooting as more information comes into our newsroom.