16-year-old killed in Petworth shooting in broad daylight

A man was also shot in the hand and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — A teenager was killed in a shooting in broad daylight Friday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before noon, DC Police responded to reports of gunshots at 3570 Warder St NW. When they arrived, they found an unoccupied Mercedes with gunshot damage. Officers were then flagged down for a car crash involving a Honda Civic and a parked car in the 600 block of Upshur Street.

Once on scene, police found a 16-year-old boy and a man both suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS declared the 16-year-old dead at the scene, and the man, who was shot in the left hand, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was in stable condition.

The teenager has been identified as Kasius-Khon Glay of Northwest, D.C.

Homicides have increased by 25% from this time last year -- a year that saw the worst homicide rate since 2004, according to MPD crime data.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for homicides.