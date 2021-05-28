Man dead after shooting at West Virginia state trooper

It is not clear whether the man who died was shot by police, or if he died by suicide.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — One man is dead and a police officer is injured following a standoff in Martinsburg, West Virginia, police said.

Troopers from the West Virginia State Police Martinsburg Detachment and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home Friday, attempting to locate a murder suspect, West Virginia State Police said. Once inside the home, a trooper wearing a ballistic vest was shot, and police said the suspect barricaded himself inside.

West Virginia State Police said in a release that officers "exchanged gunfire" with the man, and once officers made their way into the house, they found the man dead. The police did not clarify whether the man who died was shot by police, or if he died by suicide.

The state trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and there is currently no word on his condition.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.