Watch Live: 2 dead after shooting in Springfield; police searching for suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Springfield Wednesday morning, according to Fairfax County Police Department.
The shooting incident happened in the 8000 block of Flint Street, police said.
Officers said the suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene in a silver or white 2018 four-door, Nissan.
At this time, residents are being asked to avoid the area.
The events leading up to the shooting are unknown.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
