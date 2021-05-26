Watch Live: 2 dead after shooting in Springfield; police searching for suspects

A search for suspects in a Nissan is underway after a shooting in Springfield Wednesday morning.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Springfield Wednesday morning, according to Fairfax County Police Department.

The shooting incident happened in the 8000 block of Flint Street, police said.

Officers said the suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene in a silver or white 2018 four-door, Nissan.

At this time, residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 8000 block of Flint Street in Springfield. Preliminarily, suspect(s) left the scene in a silver, or white 2018 Nissan 4 door, please avoid the area. Update to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/M3rE1MkVsw — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 26, 2021