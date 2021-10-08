x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

DC Police search for shooting suspect reportedly dressed in Amazon uniform

According to a tweet from D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Oakwood Street.

D.C., DC — Police are looking for a suspect reportedly dressed in an Amazon uniform following a shooting in Southeast D.C.

According to a tweet from D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Oakwood Street. 

Officers say they are searching for a suspect, described as a Black man, medium build and wearing an Amazon uniform. 

If you see the suspect, police say to not take action and call 911.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: DoorDash driver dies after he was found shot multiple times inside car, police say

A 48-year-old Maryland man is dead after he was found shot inside a car early Thursday morning in Mitchellville, Prince George's County Police Department said. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube Channel. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.