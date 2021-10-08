DC Police search for shooting suspect reportedly dressed in Amazon uniform

According to a tweet from D.C. Police, the shooting happened in the 200 block of Oakwood Street.

D.C., DC — Police are looking for a suspect reportedly dressed in an Amazon uniform following a shooting in Southeast D.C.

Officers say they are searching for a suspect, described as a Black man, medium build and wearing an Amazon uniform.

If you see the suspect, police say to not take action and call 911.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting.

