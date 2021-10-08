x
4 suspects on the loose in deadly Wheaton shooting, Montgomery County police say

Police say a man is dead following a shooting around 9 a.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Wheaton Tuesday morning and four suspects are on the run, Montgomery County Police said.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of Blueridge Avenue in Wheaton.  Police said a man was found dead at the scene and four men were seen fleeing the area toward Taber Street.

Montgomery County Public Schools reports the shooting caused two schools in the area, Arcola Elementary and Odessa-Shannon Middle School, to shelter in place for a short time, but those shelter in place orders have since been lifted.

Investigators have not released any information about what led up to the shooting Tuesday morning. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

