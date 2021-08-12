Man found shot inside car in Prince George's County; police investigating

Police were called to the reported shooting just before 12:30 a.m., in the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road.

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a car early Thursday morning in Mitchellville, Prince George's County Police Department said.

Police were called to the reported shooting just before 12:30 a.m., in the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road. At the scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

As of 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Prince George's County officers were at the scene of the homicide investigating the circumstances.

At this time, the identity of the man is unknown.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting or the man being shot in the car.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.