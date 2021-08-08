x
Maryland

Teen girl, man injured in Prince George's County shooting, police say

A 17-year-old girl and a man were shot on Deal Drive at a housing unit near the Eastover Shopping Center on Sunday in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old girl and a man were shot on Deal Drive at a housing unit near the Eastover Shopping Center on Sunday in Prince George's County, according to the local police department. 

Prince George's County Police said that both have non-life threatening injuries and that both were taken to the hospital in the area for further treatment.

“It’s becoming so common that it’s just like it happens so much it doesn’t affect people -- like it should. people should be worried about stuff like that but people just go on with their lives because it happens so much and it seems nothing gets done about it, so it’s bad,” said a man in the community that the shooting happened, who did not want to be named. 

Right now the shooter is still out in the community. Police say they have no suspect information available at this time.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom. 

