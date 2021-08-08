Police: Man wanted after 23-year-old killed at apartment gathering in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police want to find a 40-year-old man that they suspected killed a 23-year-old man on Saturday at an apartment gathering in Fairfax County, according to the county's police department in a news release.
Raphael Pierce is the man who died from his upper body gunshot injury. Terence Butler, 40, of Alexandria, is who Fairfax County Police said in the news release is the suspect in his murder.
The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley around 9 p.m., said police.
Detectives believe Butler shot Pierce before leaving in a dark-colored 2013 Chevrolet Impala bearing Virginia registration URH-1176. The Impala was described as having black rims and damage to the passenger side.
Fairfax County Police officials said the two men knew each other but did not elaborate further into why the shooting occurred.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact us at 703-691-2131, or call 911. Butler should be considered armed and dangerous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.
This is being investigated as the 15th homicide of 2021 in Fairfax County. Detectives have made 10 arrests related to the 15 homicides. In 2020, there were six homicides in the county, according to Fairfax County Police.
