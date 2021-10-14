Police search for person of interest in September homicide

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are asking for the public's help finding a person of interest connected to a homicide from September.
According to D.C. Police, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a car in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest just before 9:45 p.m. on September 10.
The man, later identified as 31-year-old Delonte Hazel, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
The person of interest in Hazel's death was captured by a surveillance camera in the area. Police ask anyone who has any information to call D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.
