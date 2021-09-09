Two men arrested for shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others

Police arrested 27-year-old Erwin Dubrose, Jr. and 24-year-old Kamar Queen on October 13, more than a month after the deadly shooting.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting that killed three people and injured three others over Labor Day Weekend.

According to D.C. Police, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest on Saturday, September 4.

When officers arrived, they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Two men and a woman died before officers could reach them.

Police have identified the people who died in the shooting at 31-year-old Donnetta Dyson, 24-year-old Keenan Braxton and 37-year-old Johnny Joyner.

A family friend of Braxton's said he has a three-year-old daughter and that his younger brother was one of the three injured victims -- nursing a leg wound.

Multiple friends and neighbors of Dyson's said she has two kids.

Police arrested 27-year-old Erwin Dubrose, Jr. and 24-year-old Kamar Queen on October 13, more than a month after the deadly shooting. Both have been charged with First-Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

In a press release Thursday, police thanked the community for the many tips that were submitted in connection to the deadly attack.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information, contact D.C. Police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.