Man killed in Landover shooting, ruled homicide

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — On Wednesday, officers were called to Ardwick Ardmore Road at MLK Jr. Highway for a report of a shooting just after 3 p.m.

Police found a man in "grave condition," they said, suffering from gunshot wounds. Now, he has died and the incident has been determined to be a homicide.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not yet released any additional information about the suspects or the victim. There is no known motive at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police at 1-866-411-TIPS.