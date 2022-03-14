1 man dead, 1 injured in double shooting in Southeast DC, police say

MPD is on the lookout for a gray Honda Pilot with two suspects last seen headed westbound in the 1200 block of G Street SE.

Police are on the lookout for two suspects after a man was killed and another man was critically injured in a double shooting in Southeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 700 block of 13th Street just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived they found two men who were shot. Both were unconscious and not breathing. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and police said the other man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

MPD is on the lookout for a gray Honda Pilot with two suspects last seen headed westbound in the 1200 block of G Street SE.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

