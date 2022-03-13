DC man killed in Northwest shooting

Police say the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

WASHINGTON — Homicide Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting in Northwest D.C. that left a man dead.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 1st place NW around 1:05 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, officers located an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim identified as 36 year-old Morris Mitchell, of Northeast, DC, was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel from DC Fire. He was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.