x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC man killed in Northwest shooting

Police say the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — Homicide Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting in Northwest D.C. that left a man dead. 

Police were called to the 1100 block of 1st place NW around 1:05 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived on scene, officers located an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds. 

The victim identified as 36 year-old Morris Mitchell, of Northeast, DC, was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel from DC Fire. He was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction in this case.

RELATED: Police: Man shot, killed at gas station in SE DC

RELATED: Police: Man shot, killed while walking in DC with his 2 children Friday

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Child killed in Suitland Pkwy crash Sunday morning