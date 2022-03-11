Car crashes into outdoor seating area at restaurant in NW DC, police say

WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above is about concerns around a possible rising trend in pedestrians being hit by cars)
Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into the outside seating area of a restaurant in Northwest, D.C. Friday afternoon, police say.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at the Parthenon restaurant in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue.
DC Fire has confirmed 11 people were injured in the collision, including the driver. Eight people were taken to a nearby hospital for help, officials say five of those people are in critical condition. Three people were treated at the restaurant and released.
While the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, officials do not believe it was intentional.
The Parthenon is a Greek restaurant that has been a neighborhood staple since its opening in 1989.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
PHOTOS: Car crashes into outdoor seating of Parthenon restaurant in NW DC
READ NEXT:
- Police: Prince Frederick man dies in fatal crash
- Police release video of suspects in hit-and-run that left DC doctor dead
- Verify: Yes, pedestrian deaths are at a 30-year high
- DC Police: Man struck and killed by vehicle that left the scene in Northwest
- Kids in stroller, adult hit by car in Rockville, official says
33-year-old Dr. Rakesh Patel of Silver Spring, Maryland was hit at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest just past 8 p.m.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.