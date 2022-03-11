DC Fire has confirmed 11 people were injured in the collision, including the driver. Five people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above is about concerns around a possible rising trend in pedestrians being hit by cars)

Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into the outside seating area of a restaurant in Northwest, D.C. Friday afternoon, police say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at the Parthenon restaurant in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue.

DC Fire has confirmed 11 people were injured in the collision, including the driver. Eight people were taken to a nearby hospital for help, officials say five of those people are in critical condition. Three people were treated at the restaurant and released.

Car crashes into outdoor seating area at restaurant in NW DC, police say DC Fire has confirmed 10 people were injured in the collision but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time. https://t.co/hN61qWenlK pic.twitter.com/sPtFJf4Pwx — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) March 11, 2022

While the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, officials do not believe it was intentional.

The Parthenon is a Greek restaurant that has been a neighborhood staple since its opening in 1989.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Crash with Mass casualty incident declared 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. Vehicle struck outside seating area of restaurant. #DCsBravest triaging multiple patients. No structural damage. pic.twitter.com/RTQN8hHr8u — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

