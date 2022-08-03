Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in D.C.
Metropolitan Police Department's traffic division tweeted the incident happened on 18th Street and Florida Avenue Northwest.
The man was struck as a pedestrian, police told WUSA9. Officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the scene which they described as a "major crash."
Police tweeted to expect closures due to the crash investigation around 18th Street between Vernon Street and Florida Avenue in Northwest.
MPD and D.C. Fire and EMS are on scene directing traffic.
The circumstances leading up to the man's death are unclear. It is unclear if police have a suspect or any information about the specific type of vehicle that struck the pedestrian.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
