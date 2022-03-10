Police: Prince Frederick man dies in fatal crash

Martin Robins Jackson was pronounced dead at Calvert Health Medical Center. Police say speed and weather were likely factors.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — A 67-year-old man was killed in a car crash Thursday morning in Prince Frederick, Maryland, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Robins Jackson was pronounced dead at Calvert Health Medical Center after police say he was involved in a car crash at approximately 5:04 a.m.

Police said Jackson was driving a red Chrysler Town and Country minivan northbound on Main Street near Calvert Town Way when he ran off the road, crashing into an embankment and fence in the area of Main Street and Calvert Town Way. Units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Maryland State Police responded to the crash.

Speed and weather conditions are believed to be contributing causes to the crash, according to officials. Officials have not released any additional information.