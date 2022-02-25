Kids in stroller, adult hit by car in Rockville, official says

The adult and two children were taken to a nearby hospital with not life threatening, injuries.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — An adult and two children were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Fire Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the collision happened near Gaither Road and Piccard Drive around 4 p.m.

Piringer said the adult was walking with two children in a stroller when they were hit by a car. The unidentified adult and children were taken to a nearby hospital with not life threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the person who was driving the car stayed on scene. Officials have not said what led up to the collision. Some lanes of traffic in the area were blocked as officials investigated.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Update - Gaither Rd & Piccard Dr, 3 pedestrian(s) struck, 1 adult & 2 children (in a stroller), 1 adult & 2 children being transported by @MCFRS_EMIHS, 1 adult Pri2 trauma NLT & 2 children Pri3 NLT, PD on scene, some lanes blocked https://t.co/RsPPVVcT7a pic.twitter.com/nxBzxWaxbH — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 25, 2022

