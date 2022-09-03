Police release video of suspects in hit-and-run that left DC doctor dead

33-year-old Dr. Rakesh Patel died after a carjacker stole his car and ran into him while attempting to leave the scene, police said.

WASHINGTON — A 33-year-old doctor at MedStar Washington was killed Tuesday after someone stole his car and ran into him, according to police.

Dr. Rakesh Patel of Silver Spring, Maryland was hit at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest just past 8 p.m.

Police said the suspect got into the unoccupied car in the 1800 block of Vernon Street, Northwest, and attempted to drive away with Patel nearby. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services came to the scene and took Patel to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center Patel posted their condolences on Facebook, sharing that Patel was a Medical Intensive Care Unit fellow and, after completing his Internal Medicine Residency, he stayed with the hospital center to complete his Infectious Diseases fellowship and was in the process of training as a Critical Care fellow.

“He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Please keep Dr. Patel’s family and peers in your thoughts and prayers during the days ahead,” the post reads.

Police confirmed that they recovered the stolen car Wednesday just before 2 p.m.

Police released surveillance video of two persons of interest in the case.