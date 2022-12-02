Annapolis police: 2 juveniles shot Saturday evening

It is unclear if the two juveniles are suffering from life-threatening injuries.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police say two juveniles were shot in Annapolis Saturday evening and have been hospitalized.

A statement from Annapolis Police Department (APD) says that the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Obery Court and found the two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and remains "active and fluid." Investigators believe this is "an isolated incident," saying "there appears to be no further danger to the public."

APD did not indicate the condition of the children hospitalized and whether their injuries are life-threatening. It is unclear whether investigators have determined a motive for the shooting or if they have a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-260-3439. People can also provide anonymous tips to the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Anyone who offers information that leads to an arrest and indictment could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.