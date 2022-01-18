x
Maryland

17-year-old found dead in Annapolis, DC teen charged with murder

Christian Parada 17, of Annapolis was pronounced with a gunshot wound. A 17-year-old from D.C. was arrested for the crime.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police are investigating after a 17-year old from the area was found dead near an apartment from a gunshot wound. A teen his same age has been arrested and charged with the murder. 

On Sept. 10, 2021, just before 4:30 p.m., Annapolis police officers went to an apartment in the 400 block of Captains Circle for a "report of a death". 

The teen victim who was found has been identified as Christian Parada of Annapolis, Maryland. He was pronounced dead when police arrived at Captains Circle from a gunshot wound, Annapolis Police said in a release. 

Detectives from Annapolis are investigating this incident as a homicide. On Jan. 17, the teen suspect from D.C. was arrested for the fatal shooting of Parada.

Police from Annapolis arrested the teenager without any issues. He was in a detention facility for other unrelated adult charges, according to police. 

When police investigated the homicide, the teen was a possible suspect in the murder. The 17-year-old has been officially charged as an adult with eight criminal charges related to the homicide, some of the charges are first and second degree murder. The teen is being held without bond.

