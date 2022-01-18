17-year-old found dead in Annapolis, DC teen charged with murder

Christian Parada 17, of Annapolis was pronounced with a gunshot wound. A 17-year-old from D.C. was arrested for the crime.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police are investigating after a 17-year old from the area was found dead near an apartment from a gunshot wound. A teen his same age has been arrested and charged with the murder.

On Sept. 10, 2021, just before 4:30 p.m., Annapolis police officers went to an apartment in the 400 block of Captains Circle for a "report of a death".

The teen victim who was found has been identified as Christian Parada of Annapolis, Maryland. He was pronounced dead when police arrived at Captains Circle from a gunshot wound, Annapolis Police said in a release.

Detectives from Annapolis are investigating this incident as a homicide. On Jan. 17, the teen suspect from D.C. was arrested for the fatal shooting of Parada.

Police from Annapolis arrested the teenager without any issues. He was in a detention facility for other unrelated adult charges, according to police.