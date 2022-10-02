x
Police: Man injured after shooting in parking lot of Eagle Academy

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Eagle Academy on Wheeler Road.

Police are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of a DC charter school left one person injured Friday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of Eagle Academy on Wheeler Road. 

Authorities are reporting that one man was injured in the shooting. He was conscious and breathing when help arrived. The man's current condition is unknown at this time. 

Officers have not released any suspect information or a motive.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom. 

