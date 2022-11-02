x
Maryland

Watch live: 2 officers and suspect shot in Frederick, police say

The officers are being taken to the hospital for treatment and it is unclear what department the injured officers are from.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two officers and a suspect were injured in a shooting Friday in Frederick Maryland, according to a spokesperson from the Frederick County Sherriff's Office. Both FCSO and the Frederick Police Department are responding, and it is unclear which department the injured officers are from. 

According to the Frederick Police, the shooting took place near Key Parkway and Waverley Drive just before 1 p.m. The officers, and the suspect, are all being taken to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. 

"There is no threat to the community at this time," Frederick Police tweeted

Several Frederick County Public Schools nearby were briefly on lockout, including Frederick High, West Frederick Middle, Waverley ES, Butterfly Ridge ES, Hillcrest ES, Lincoln ES, Parkway ES, and SUCCESS Program.

"All students and staff are safe," FCPS tweeted. "In a lockout, students and staff get inside and lock the doors. Exterior doors remain locked with only authorized access to the building, no students are allowed outside unsupervised, and activities are conducted as usual inside.

The lockout has since been lifted. 

A Maryland State Trooper helicopter was also on scene. 

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom. 

