3 shot in Frederick County, victim conditions currently uknown

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Three men were shot in Ballenger Creek early Saturday and then transported to the hospital, according to police.

Police have stated that commuters should expect a heavy police presence near the 6700 block of Killdeer Court as the investigation is ongoing.

Two of the men are now in stable condition and the third is still in surgery as officials await a status update.

Police haven’t put out any details regarding the suspect.

Police are actively sourcing tips from the public. If anyone has information, contact FCSO dispatch 301-600-1046 & reference case # 21-103071.

D.C. also saw some violence on Friday night; two shootings left a total of five injured and one dead.

According to D.C. Police, one shooting happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of A Street.

Another shooting in Southeast happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night at 16000 Good Hope Road.

A 12-year-old was also shot in Capitol Heights, which happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike.