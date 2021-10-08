x
Crime

Police: Four people shot, one dead in Southeast DC

Police are asking people to look out for an older model silver Crown Victoria with a loud exhaust and three people inside.
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot and one was killed in Southeast Friday night.

According to D.C. Police, the shooting happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of A Street. 

Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Leslie Parsons says officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay. 

Parsons says officers found another victim while canvassing the area. That victim, only identified as a man, never made it to the hospital and died at the scene. 

Two more victims arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. 

Police are asking people to look out for an older model silver Crown Victoria with a loud exhaust and three people inside.

Police have not identified the victims or said what may have caused the shooting to happen.

If you have any information, call D.C. Police at Call (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

