Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.

There is no word on what kind of injury the officer received but police say the officer is expected to be okay.

After allegedly hitting the officer, PGPD reports the suspects then struck several police cruisers.

The suspect then drove away on Pennsylvania Avenue toward D.C. before being taken into custody on Byers Street.

An unidentified man and woman were taken into custody. There is no word on if the pair will face charges or what those charges could be.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

