Woman, child injured after car collides with ambulance in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman and child were injured after a car collided with an ambulance in Prince George's County Wednesday night.
According to tweets from the Prince George's County Fire & EMS, the crash happened near St. Barnabas Road and Branch Avenue just after 8:15 p.m.
Officials say one woman and a child were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for help. Both are expected to be okay. The crew and patient inside the ambulance were not injured.
There is no word on what caused the car and the ambulance to collide.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
