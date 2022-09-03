Fireworks mayhem leads to arrest of Frederick Co. man

Aaron Dove, 43, faces 18 charges and six citations, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A 43-year-old Maryland man faces two dozen charges and citations for shooting off fireworks into a crowd of people and a home in Emmitsburg.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 15800 block of Old Frederick Road around 1:15 a.m. when it was reported that a man was in his car, shooting fireworks into a crowd and a home there. When deputies arrived, they also saw the driver, later identified as Aaron Dove, shooting off more fireworks. Dove reportedly ignored the deputies and continued driving down Old Frederick Road.

Witnesses told the arriving deputies that Dove had been to the home several times on Friday night. One victim told deputies that Dove fired a roman candle firework at his chest, and then ran over the man's foot with his car as he continued driving. Witnesses also said Dove fired fireworks at a neighbor's car. When deputies checked it out, they found "notable damage," according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies made numerous attempts to stop Dove, even enlisting the help of Maryland State Police. Law enforcement eventually stopped him by using stop sticks, the sheriff's office said.

Dove, who was wearing a tactical vest and helmet at the time, resisted arrested. Deputies and troopers shot Dove with a taser twice, and sprayed him twice with pepper spray, with minimal effect. Eventually, the deputies and troopers removed Dove from the vehicle and placed him into custody.

A search of Dove's vehicle found numerous illegal aerial fireworks, several pellet guns and pellets, several knives, and a box of more fireworks in the truck bed.

The sheriff's office slapped Dove with 18 charges, including several counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, destruction of property and resisting arrest. He also faces six separate traffic citations, including reckless driving.

A full list of charges is below:

• Assault – 2nd degree (8 counts)

• Reckless endangerment (4 counts)

• Malicious destruction of property under $1,000 (2 counts)

• Resisting and interfering with an arrest

• Obstructing and hindering

• Fireworks discharge without a permit

• Fireworks possession without a permit

Traffic citations:

• Negligent driving

• Reckless driving

• Failure to stop at a stop sign

• Driver failure to obey properly placed traffic control device

• Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop

• Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop