D.C. is seeing stars today. Michelin stars that is. The 2020 Michelin Guide awarded a total of 18 D.C. restaurants stars, including four newcomers to the list: Gravitas, Little Pearl, Maydan and Sushi Nakazawa.

"This is a huge honor," Chef Masaaki Uchino said. "We have always wanted people who visit and live in D.C. to become more familiar with sushi in general, and my hope is that this Michelin star gets more attention for sushi. Michelin has tremendous influence and this is a huge step for the sushi community."

For the first time since Michelin debuted the D.C. guide, restaurants lost stars. Notably missing from the list this year was Blue Duck Tavern, which had maintained a one-star rating since the inaugural D.C.list in 2016. Siren, which was awarded its first star last year, was removed from the list this year after closing in January.

The biggest surprise of the list was the continued omission of Bad Saint. After being removed from the 2020 Bib Gourmand list, rumors circulated that the popular Filipino restaurant, named the second best new restaurant in the country in 2016 by Bon Appetit, would finally be given a star.

Chef Aaron Silverman became the most prolific chef/owner on the list with all three of his restaurant concepts (Pineapple and Pearls, Rose's Luxury and Little Pearl) receiving stars. Previously, Chef Eric Ziebold held the title with both Kinship and Métier in the one-star club.

2020 Michelin-starred restaurants

* denotes new addition

Three Stars

The Inn at Little Washington

Two Stars

minibar

Pineapple and Pearls

One Star

Bresca

The Dabney

Fiola

Gravitas*

Kinship

Komi

Little Pearl*

Masseria

Maydan*

Métier

Plume

Rose’s Luxury

Sushi Nakazawa*

Sushi Taro

Tail Up Goat

RELATED: Michelin to release DC's 2020 guide of starred restaurants Tuesday

RELATED: DC welcomes first 3-star Michelin-rated restaurant

RELATED: 19 DC restaurants make Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.