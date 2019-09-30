WASHINGTON — Christmas comes in October for Washingtonians, with the annual release of the Michelin Guide. The 2020 list of Michelin-starred restaurants is expected to be released Tuesday, October 1. Currently 16 restaurants in the DMV have been awarded stars, with the only Virginia restaurant (Inn at Little Washington) on the list as the only three-star restaurant.
According to Michelin, one-star restaurants are "worth a stop," two-star restaurants are "worth a detour" and three-star restaurants are "worth a special journey."
Three Stars
The Inn at Little Washington
Two Stars
minibar
Pineapple and Pearls
One Star
Blue Duck Tavern
Bresca
The Dabney
Fiola
Kinship
Komi
Masseria
Métier
Plume
Rose’s Luxury
Siren by RW
Sushi Taro
Tail Up Goat
Michelin released the 2020 Bib Gourmand list on Monday, September 23, a day earlier than expected. Restaurants on the Bib Gourmand list are defined as "high quality dining experiences at a reasonable price," which Michelin classifies as two courses and a glass of wine or dessert, excluding tax and tip, for $40 or less.
Five restaurants were removed from the 2019 list, while 10 restaurants were added, for a total of 44 restaurants on the 2020 list. Two of the removed restaurants have closed (Kyirisan and Spark), but the remaining three are sparking rumors of stars to be awarded. Maydan and Bad Saint have both garnered national attention, while Doi Moi underwent a major menu refresh and chef change in 2018.
Restaurants are reviewed by an anonymous panel composed of former chefs, food experts and hospitality industry alumni who make repeat visits to the restaurants being considered. The inspectors are judging based on five criteria: "product quality, preparation and flavors, the chef's personality as revealed through his or her cuisine, value for money, and consistency over time and across the entire menu."
2020 Michelin Bib Gourmands
* denotes new additions
Ambar
American Son*
Astoria DC*
Bidwell
Cane*
Chercher
China Chilcano
Chloe
Das
Fancy Radish
Federalist Pig*
Hanumanh*
Hazel
Ivy City Smokehouse
Jaleo
Joselito’s Casa de Comidas
Kaliwa
Laos in Town*
Lapis
Maketto
Millie’s
Mola
Napoli Pasta Bar
Ottoman Taverna
Oyamel
Pearl Dive Oyster Palace
Primrose*
The Red Hen
Royal
Sababa
Sfoglina
Spoken English
Stellina Pizzeria*
Succotash
Supra
Taqueria Habanero*
Thip Khao
Tiger Fork
Timber Pizza Co.
Toki Underground
Unconventional Diner
Whaley’s
Zaytinya
Zenebech*
RELATED: DC welcomes first 3-star Michelin-rated restaurant
RELATED: 19 DC restaurants make Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list
RELATED: 3 restaurants get 2 stars in first-ever DC Michelin guide
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.