WASHINGTON — Christmas comes in October for Washingtonians, with the annual release of the Michelin Guide. The 2020 list of Michelin-starred restaurants is expected to be released Tuesday, October 1. Currently 16 restaurants in the DMV have been awarded stars, with the only Virginia restaurant (Inn at Little Washington) on the list as the only three-star restaurant.

According to Michelin, one-star restaurants are "worth a stop," two-star restaurants are "worth a detour" and three-star restaurants are "worth a special journey."

Three Stars

The Inn at Little Washington

Two Stars

minibar

Pineapple and Pearls

One Star

Blue Duck Tavern

Bresca

The Dabney

Fiola

Kinship

Komi

Masseria

Métier

Plume

Rose’s Luxury

Siren by RW

Sushi Taro

Tail Up Goat

Michelin released the 2020 Bib Gourmand list on Monday, September 23, a day earlier than expected. Restaurants on the Bib Gourmand list are defined as "high quality dining experiences at a reasonable price," which Michelin classifies as two courses and a glass of wine or dessert, excluding tax and tip, for $40 or less.

Five restaurants were removed from the 2019 list, while 10 restaurants were added, for a total of 44 restaurants on the 2020 list. Two of the removed restaurants have closed (Kyirisan and Spark), but the remaining three are sparking rumors of stars to be awarded. Maydan and Bad Saint have both garnered national attention, while Doi Moi underwent a major menu refresh and chef change in 2018.

Restaurants are reviewed by an anonymous panel composed of former chefs, food experts and hospitality industry alumni who make repeat visits to the restaurants being considered. The inspectors are judging based on five criteria: "product quality, preparation and flavors, the chef's personality as revealed through his or her cuisine, value for money, and consistency over time and across the entire menu."

2020 Michelin Bib Gourmands

* denotes new additions

Ambar

American Son*

Astoria DC*

Bidwell

Cane*

Chercher

China Chilcano

Chloe

Das

Fancy Radish

Federalist Pig*

Hanumanh*

Hazel

Ivy City Smokehouse

Jaleo

Joselito’s Casa de Comidas

Kaliwa

Laos in Town*

Lapis

Maketto

Millie’s

Mola

Napoli Pasta Bar

Ottoman Taverna

Oyamel

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

Primrose*

The Red Hen

Royal

Sababa

Sfoglina

Spoken English

Stellina Pizzeria*

Succotash

Supra

Taqueria Habanero*

Thip Khao

Tiger Fork

Timber Pizza Co.

Toki Underground

Unconventional Diner

Whaley’s

Zaytinya

Zenebech*

