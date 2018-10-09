WASHINGTON -- We can think of 19 reasons why you should consider putting these restaurants at the top of your list.

The Michelin Guide announced its 2019 Bib Gourmand picks and 19 D.C. restaurants made the cut.

Eateries on this list are perfect for anybody who wants to have high quality, delicious food at an affordable price. Generally these particular menus make it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less, according to the Michelin website.

And now to the moment we've all been starving for: The 19 restaurants that made an impression on the inspectors include everything from ramen restaurants, to Filipino food and pizza.

The newcomers on the list include: Chloe, Fancy Radish, Joselito’s Casa de Comidas, Kaliwa, Millie’s, Sababa, Spark, Supra, Tiger Fork, Timber Pizza Co., Unconventional Diner and Whaley’s.

FULL LIST:

