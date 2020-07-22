x
4 residents, 6 dogs rescued from DC house fire

Though one dog was believed to be dead when first taken from the home, firefighters were able to revive him.
Credit: DC Fire & EMS

WASHINGTON — DC Fire and EMS employees were able to save four residents and six dogs from a house fire on K Street in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said that "inoperable" fire alarms and clutter in the home, combined with the 100-degree weather, made the mission a challenge.

Though one dog was believed to be dead when first taken from the home, firefighters were able to revive him.No other injuries were reported for any of the dogs or people. 

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that if the fire had happened at night, the ending may have been much more tragic. DC FEMS also included tweets of several of the four-legged pups rescued Tuesday. 

