Yes, that was a dog running wild on the Beltway today

A small, white pup was seen darting down an emergency lane as cars waited in traffic, built up after a crash Friday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — How many Montgomery County Police officers does it take to catch a wild dog? Well, if that dog happens to be sprinting down the Beltway on a Friday afternoon in a massive traffic jam, turns out, a lot.

Hundreds of cars came to a crawling standstill after a crash caused a massive backup on the Beltway near River Road, resulting in a four-lane closure.

But those waiting for the mess to clear got an unexpected visitor: a small little white dog sprinting down an emergency lane.

According to Maryland State Police, multiple crashes happened around the area Friday afternoon, causing traffic to halt even more. Near River Road, a truck hit three pieces of fire equipment, resulting in the lanes being closed on top of two other wrecks in the area -- a rear-ender and then the crash by the ramp from River Road to the outer loop, where the dog was running.

The dog was in a car involved in one of the crashes, and according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, the dog escaped from the firefighters who were trying to retrieve the dog while its owners were transported to the hospital. The dog ran down the Outerloop and then back up the Innerloop.

Don't worry -- the dog made it out of the roadway safely and has been reunited with its owners, who have also been released from the hospital.