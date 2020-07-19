Two fires in Prince George's County keep firefighters busy Saturday

Fires in Hyattsville and Lanham led to mutual aid from DC Fire Department, who helped Prince George's County man its firehouse Saturday when they were busy.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Two fires an hour apart in Price Georges County kept county firefighters busy Saturday afternoon and had fire crews from D.C manning the firehouse in Hyattsville for a short time.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Prince George's firefighters were called to the 4900 block of 42nd Ave in Hyattsville for a house fire. When firefighters got there, they found a single-family house fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials Tweeted that fire crews initially entered the house to battle the fire but were forced to evacuate the structure because the flames were so intense.

Officials said one firefighter received a minor injury when a porch on the house collapsed. He was treated at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

Final update from fire on 42nd Ave in Hyattsville. All #PGFD units have cleared scene. pic.twitter.com/IdAxlw0IFw — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 18, 2020

Approx 1:22pm #PGFD units responded to the 4900 block of 42nd Ave in Hyattsville for a reported house fire. On arrival, units found a single family home with fire showing on all floors. Units initially attempted to make an interior attack but had to evacuate the structure. pic.twitter.com/32y1EtDAZj — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 18, 2020

About an hour later county firefighter was called to the 4900 hundred block of Philadelphia way in Lanham for a fire at the rear of a commercial building.

There were no injuries reported from that fire.

Approx 2:25pm #PGFD units responded to the 4900 block of Philadelphia Way in Lanham for a reported structure fire. On arrival, units found a commercial structure with smoke showing from rear of building. Fire is out, crews checking for hot spots & venting building. No injuries. — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) July 18, 2020

Because of the intensity of the house fire in Hyattsville and the nearly simultaneous fire in Lanham fire crews from D.C. were asked to man a fire station in Hyattsville to cover for the busy Prince Georges County crews.

#DCsBravest are providing additional assistance to @PGFDNews. Our Truck 4 is filling in at @HyattsvilleVFD Fire Station 1 and Engine 17 has transferred to Station 44 in the Chillum as the county battles 2 serious fires. Always ready to help our neighbors. — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) July 18, 2020