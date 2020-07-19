Two fires in Prince George's County keep firefighters busy Saturday

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Two fires an hour apart in Price Georges County kept county firefighters busy Saturday afternoon and had fire crews from D.C manning the firehouse in Hyattsville for a short time.
Just before 1:30 p.m., Prince George's firefighters were called to the 4900 block of 42nd Ave in Hyattsville for a house fire. When firefighters got there, they found a single-family house fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials Tweeted that fire crews initially entered the house to battle the fire but were forced to evacuate the structure because the flames were so intense.
Officials said one firefighter received a minor injury when a porch on the house collapsed. He was treated at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.
About an hour later county firefighter was called to the 4900 hundred block of Philadelphia way in Lanham for a fire at the rear of a commercial building.
There were no injuries reported from that fire.
Because of the intensity of the house fire in Hyattsville and the nearly simultaneous fire in Lanham fire crews from D.C. were asked to man a fire station in Hyattsville to cover for the busy Prince Georges County crews.
PG County crews later Tweeted back at the DC firefighters calling them "good neighbors".