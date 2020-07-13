Two dogs rescued from apartment building fire in Prince George's County

Firefighters rescue two dogs from the two-story building fire.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — The fire did heavy damage to a two-story apartment building in the 11200 block of Evans Trail in Beltsville on Sunday night.

Fire crews from Prince George's County arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the rear of the building.

Firefighters had to deal with flames on both the first and second floors of the building, according to Tweets from the Prince George's County Fire Department.

Fire crews rescued two dogs from the building and EMS members were taking care of them until their owners could be located.

There were no injuries reported to occupants or firefighters.

Firefighters from Montgomery County and the Burtonsville VFD provided mutual aid to Prince George's County in fighting the fire.