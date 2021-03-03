A local vegan company took its burgers to 'Shark Tank', and came home with a deal | It's A DC Thing

Healthy and tasty? It's a DC Thing.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — "Plant-based food with legendary flavor".

That's how the DMV's Duane Myko, Danita Claytor and chef Jumoke Jackson describe the burgers they serve at their Black-owned company, Everything Legendary.

It's a claim the entrepreneurs took to the show Shark Tank.

All the 'sharks' loved the taste of the burgers, but it was Mark Cuban who met their asking price of $300,000.

Jumoke explained that their plant-based food is infused with flavor made in a real kitchen by a real chef … not scientists.

So why a vegan company?

Danita told the sharks that following the death of her mother from cancer and Duane's having lupus, they wanted to offer good-tasting, healthy eating options to the community.

“4% of the country right now are vegans, however, 8% of Black people are vegans," explained Duane on Shark Tank.

So where can you get your hands on a Legendary burger?

Since they aired on the show, they’ve been holding a Shark Tank sale on the site, while supplies last. You can also check for availability at these stores; Giant, Safeway and Acme.

They’ve also set up a ghost kitchen at DC restaurant, The Ella Grace, where you can order take out through UberEats or text (301) 541-8004.