Gucci wants to help you rep DC with a nearly $400 T-shirt | It's A DC Thing

It's a high price for regional pride.

WASHINGTON — The good folks over at Gucci have decided that they want to help the people of D.C. show their love for their hometown.

For the low, low price of $390 -- the cost of a good pair of Nats tickets or a show at the Kennedy Center -- you can now order their "DC vs Everybody" T-shirt.

Who is this shirt for? Not any of us. We all love D.C., but $390?

The comments on this post speak for itself. Like this one that reads:

"That shirt plays go-go music when you put it on and allows you to get free mambo sauce and fries.'

It would have to for that price!

If you've lived here for any length of time you've already got at least one D.C. shirt in your closet and it cost you a lot less than a leather jacket.

We like to keep it fiscally sound around these parts, it's a D.C. thing