Bike Twitter had a lot to say after Pete Buttigieg used Capital Bikeshare | It's A DC Thing

Secretary Pete was caught riding home on Capital Bikeshare with his security detail in tow. DC Bike Twitter had some feedback.

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was spotted riding a Capital Bikeshare recently, transporting himself home from his office in the Navy Yard.

A bystander caught video of the Secretary and his security detail and posted it to social media, where it caused quite a stir on Bike Twitter, with a commenter there posting that his seat was apparently to0 low.

This is a photo of Secretary Pete riding a bikeshare bike. He's doing it terribly. Adjust the seat height, buddy! pic.twitter.com/nM1ftS3gbu — Alan Zilberman (@alanzilberman) February 26, 2021

This, prompting a comment from Pete himself who agreed, yes, it was too low.

Bike Twitter says my seat was too low. Can confirm. https://t.co/iEJ7L8if9Z — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 26, 2021

His husband even got in the act wondering why he wasn’t bringing any groceries home.

👀 sure looks like there’s room for groceries in that basket https://t.co/1092hb8oB7 — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) February 26, 2021

Pete is committed to expanding his department's thinking from the traditional modes of transportation to bikes, scooters, and even wheelchairs, wanting to make sure that our streets are safe for all.

He said he also hopes to take the Metro -- like bikeshare a DC thing -- to work soon, so keep an eye out. He might be standing next to you one morning.