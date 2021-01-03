Bike Twitter had a lot to say after Pete Buttigieg used Capital Bikeshare | It's A DC Thing

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was spotted riding a Capital Bikeshare recently, transporting himself home from his office in the Navy Yard.
A bystander caught video of the Secretary and his security detail and posted it to social media, where it caused quite a stir on Bike Twitter, with a commenter there posting that his seat was apparently to0 low.
This, prompting a comment from Pete himself who agreed, yes, it was too low.
His husband even got in the act wondering why he wasn’t bringing any groceries home.
Pete is committed to expanding his department's thinking from the traditional modes of transportation to bikes, scooters, and even wheelchairs, wanting to make sure that our streets are safe for all.
He said he also hopes to take the Metro -- like bikeshare a DC thing -- to work soon, so keep an eye out. He might be standing next to you one morning.
RELATED: VP Kamala Harris spotted working out at Lincoln Memorial; Secret Service tried to keep up | It's a DC Thing