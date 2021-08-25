DC's Echostage is the No. 1 nightclub in the world, according to new poll

Echostage took the top spot in DJ Mag's reader's poll for the first time, jumping two spots from last year's rankings.

WASHINGTON — D.C. superclub Echostage is the best nightclub in the world according to a new ranking by DJ Mag. Echostage has consistently been ranked highly by the magazine, but this is the first time its taken the top spot.

Founded in 2012 by Club Glow, it's a 30,000-foot, 3,000-person capacity nightclub and concert venue that has attracted some of the biggest names in dance music over the years, including names like Tiësto and David Guetta. The club has not stuck strictly to DJs though, also hosting the likes of Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Morrissey and Sam Smith.

It's steadily climbed up the magazine's worldwide readers' poll. In 2018 it jumped from No. 8 to No. 4.

"When you think of the American dance music landscape, cities like New York, Chicago, Detroit and LA most likely spring to mind. Yet Echostage has made Washington, DC the ultimate destination for Stateside clubbers," DJ Mag writes.

The venue features a 14-by-40 foot LED screen, lasers, cryo jets, intelligent lights, and confetti cannons, and a cutting-edge sound system the venue claims is the first of its kind on the east coast.

Echostage is planning a celebration of its new No. 1 status. The club will host a free show with a secret special guest, open bar and giveaways on September 24. Tickets are required to get in the door and have already sold out, according to Ticketmaster's website.