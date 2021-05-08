The Anthem, several other DMV venues will start requiring proof of vaccination to attend events

The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Lincoln Theater and 9:30 Club will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken 72 hours before the event

WASHINGTON — Several venues in the D.C. area will start requiring proof of vaccination to attend events at the venues later this month.

According to a posted on the venues' Facebook pages, anyone attending events at The Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Lincoln Theater and 9:30 Club will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from 72 hours prior to the event. Attendees must also bring a photo ID.

Accepted proof of vaccination includes showing your physical vaccine card or a photo of the card.

The vaccination requirement will start Sunday, August 15.

"We can't wait to enjoy the return of live events with you shortly," said the venues in a shared graphic on social media.

