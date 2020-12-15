A video on pandemic safety is stepping its way through the city in the name of social distancing.

WASHINGTON — Today's Most DC Thing comes to us from Mayor Bowser, who tweeted a video from the performance group Step Afrika! encouraging people to wear masks and practice social distancing. It's a great message delivered with a lot of energy and style.

This video is an instant Most DC Thing. Everything about it represents this city. The Go-Go sound. The fashion. The lyrics. The dances. All of it is unique to Washington, D.C.

On top of all of that, they filmed this video at every cultural landmark in the city.

When we say "cultural landmark" we're not talking about the Capitol or the Monument. We mean the landmarks that represent D.C. Culture.

Ben's Chili Bowl. The Big Chair. Chuck Brown Park. The Metro PCS store where "Don't Mute D.C." started. Even Metro itself! They went on location everywhere they could and stepped like their lives depended on it. Any smartwatch that can count that many steps is worth the money. They made the Riverdance people look like they were doing the tango. I'm fired up and exhausted at the same time.

Step Afrika! did a great job with this video and its message. Everyone stay safe, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.