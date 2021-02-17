Another storied music venue may be closing its doors | It's A DC Thing

Blues Alley's Georgetown location has been open for more than 50 years.

WASHINGTON — It’s a potentially melancholy DC thing this morning.

A staple of the D.C. jazz scene, Blues Alley, may soon be forced to close its Georgetown doors. An intimate venue perfect for the genre, the club first opened its doors in 1965 in an alley off Wisconsin Avenue, and has hosted some of the greatest musicians in history, including Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and Dizzy Gillespie.

Like most of our music venues here, the club was hit hard by the pandemic, forced to close its doors last March. They have been able to pull in some revenue with a few live-streamed performances, merchandise sales, and a GoFundMe campaign for staff. But unfortunately, these don’t compare to the money generated by live shows.