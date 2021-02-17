x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Get Up DC

Another storied music venue may be closing its doors | It's A DC Thing

Blues Alley's Georgetown location has been open for more than 50 years.
The Blues Alley located in Georgetown 1073 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007 Phone number (202) 337-4141

WASHINGTON — It’s a potentially melancholy DC thing this morning.

A staple of the D.C. jazz scene, Blues Alley, may soon be forced to close its Georgetown doors. An intimate venue perfect for the genre, the club first opened its doors in 1965 in an alley off Wisconsin Avenue, and has hosted some of the greatest musicians in history, including Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, and Dizzy Gillespie.  

Like most of our music venues here, the club was hit hard by the pandemic, forced to close its doors last March. They have been able to pull in some revenue with a few live-streamed performances, merchandise sales, and a GoFundMe campaign for staff. But unfortunately, these don’t compare to the money generated by live shows.  

The Blues Alley located in Georgetown 1073 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007 Phone number (202) 337-4141

The building the club is in is up for sale, but the club owner is looking for a new space to begin again. Here’s hoping that he’s able find a new location. And a new beginning.

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: 'It’s not like flipping a switch' | Relief coming for DC music venues. But when could concerts return?

RELATED: U Street Music Hall forced to close its doors after a decade in DC

RELATED: "We can't hold on much longer": Without relief, DC music venues say they may be forced to close

RELATED: A legendary DC venue gets its own shoe | It's a DC Thing

RELATED: The pandemic forced the 9:30 Club to close. Now, its doors are opening to protesters