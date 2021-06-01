Biden, Harris make unscheduled stop at DC's Le Diplomate | It's A DC Thing

The President, Vice President, First Lady and Second Gentleman all stopped at the DC institution for lunch.

WASHINGTON — Imagine walking down the street and seeing the president, first lady, vice president and second gentleman walking into a restaurant. That's something that's uniquely D.C.!

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff all stopped for lunch at the swanky D.C. restaurant Le Diplomate on 14th Street in Logan Circle after attending a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The unscheduled stop prompted a flurry of activity on social media.

One video of the arrival, posted by Bettina Weiss on Twitter, has nearly 2,000 likes. She wrote that her mom was visiting from out of town when they saw the motorcade. "I couldn't have planned this better," Weiss tweeted.

It's not the first time POTUS and FLOTUS have been spotted in and around D.C. Harris was spotted working out at the Lincoln Memorial earlier this year, and Biden was seen grabbing a bagel at Call Your Mother in Georgetown.