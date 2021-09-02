VP Kamala Harris takes the stairs | It's a DC Thing

Kamala Harris was spotted getting a workout in on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial over the weekend.

WASHINGTON — People around D.C. take their fitness seriously. At almost any given time of the day you will see folks here getting their workout in, including our new vice president, who was spotted by an Instagram user running the steps of the Lincoln Memorial over the weekend.

The user caught the mask-wearing VP, accompanied by the second gentlemen and her Secret Service contingent, on video putting in that work. And she even posed for a picture with him.

The MVP of the video is the member of the Secret Service whose job it was to shadow her. I’m sure he had no idea when he came in to work that morning what the day's plan was. They couldn’t have given him a heads up so he could dress appropriately? Maybe join in?

It’s been suggested that the 'Rocky' theme should accompany this video, but this is D.C., not Philly. If we’re adding music then it’s gotta be Chuck Brown’s "Busting Loose," right?

It is a D.C. thing isn’t it?