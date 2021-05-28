Watch: Vice President Harris speaks at Naval Academy graduation

About 1,000 students will graduate at the in-person ceremony.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to give the graduation address at the U.S. Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony Friday.

The event is being held at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis. Harris will be the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy.

About 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers, either as Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

The academy is holding its commissioning ceremony in person this year. Last year, the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the pandemic.

Harris is expected to address the pandemic in her keynote speech. In an excerpt from her speech, she says:

“The global pandemic has accelerated our world into a new era. It has forever impacted our world. It has forever influenced our perspective. If we weren't clear before, we know now: Our world is interconnected. Our world is interdependent. Our world is fragile.”