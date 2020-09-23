Ellen starts off the first leg of her redemption tour by featuring an inspiring and very high DC resident.

WASHINGTON — Our Most DC Thing was sent to us by @Politik1976 who tweeted “Hey @wusa9, @GetUpDC, @LarryMillerTV, @reesewaters! Check it out, D.C.’s very own first-time voter Miranda Pomroy makes it on @TheEllenShow!!!!!”

Her tweet ended with five exclamation points, but all of them are well deserved. The segment was amazing and featured 18-year old Pomroy being interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres and Kerry Washington about a video of Pomroy discussing the importance of voting while high on anesthesia at the dentist’s office after having her wisdom teeth removed.

Shout out to Ellen for featuring a D.C. resident in the first week of her image rehabilitation. She chose the right young lady to feature as Pomroy’s passion and enthusiasm for voting is inspiring. Plus, videos of people rambling while still feeling the effects of anesthesia are always funny. It’s like an adorable version of a drunk friend. As long as it doesn’t take a racist turn it’s guaranteed to be hilarious.

Kerry Washington Surprises First-Time Voter Kerry Washington surprised 18-year-old Miranda Pomroy, who recently had wisdom teeth surgery, and while under anesthesia, cried about the importance of voting, her excitement about being a first-time voter, and her love for Ellen. Kerry and Ellen surprised Miranda to talk about the entertaining video and why voting is so important to her.

This is our Most D.C. Thing because Pomroy’s attitude toward voting is emblematic of the citizens of D.C. If any city in the world knows the importance of voting, it’s D.C.

Conversely, if any city knows what it feels like to not have Congressional representation, it’s us. That’s a big reason why we are so passionate about making our voices heard. It’s a great feeling knowing that young people like Pomroy are looking forward to going to exercising a right that many people take for granted.

The future is in great hands.

At least for voters. Ellen still has some daunting P.R. work ahead of her. Good luck with that.