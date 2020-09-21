One small step for DC, one giant leap towards a felony charge.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Most D.C. Thing comes courtesy of Big Niya on Twitter who shared a now-viral video from this weekend of a young man dancing on top of a Metro bus and jumping onto a parked car below, shattering the back windshield. The accompanying caption says “I can tell by the way he jumped down that he listens to NBA Youngboy.”

I don’t care who he listens to. He better hope the owner of that car doesn’t have access to social media. NBA Youngboy won’t be able to help him. All the superhero landings in the world can't save him. The worst part about this is the back of the Metro bus says “CALL POLICE” in a bit of foreshadowing even they didn’t see coming.

I Can Tell By The Way He Jumped Down That He Listens To NBA Youngboy 😭 pic.twitter.com/svjqfsFfNO — BIG NYIA ❄️ (@Cherries_OnTop) September 18, 2020

This is the Most D.C. Thing because it never fails: Every time the weather breaks and gets nice outside, people lose their minds and do the absolute most. Lord knows what prompted this man to shatter that windshield like it was made from champagne flute glass. It was probably something stronger than NBA Youngboy music. No one that light should be able to do that. He must have a Wolverine skeleton made of adamantium. Or maybe it's just boat.

Let’s hope that since summer is drawing to a close, this type of foolishness is behind us. At least until next spring when the knuckleheads of the city emerge from hibernation.